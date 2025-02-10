Hamas says Trump's Gaza plans are 'doomed', Iran questions US sincerity in negotiations

Hamas' Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said on Monday that the plans of the West, the United States, and US President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip were "doomed."

"We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them," he said during a commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the Iranian revolution in Tehran.

Trump said on Sunday he was committed to buying and owning Gaza but could allow sections of the war-ravaged land to be rebuilt by other states in the Middle East.

Trump made his comments to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Jerusalem Post previously reported.

"We're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back, there's nothing to move back into," he said.

Hamas terrorists set up a stage in Deir al-Baleh, Gaza Strip, Feburary 8, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Maximum pressure on Iran

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian questioned the United States' sincerity in seeking negotiations with Tehran while imposing sanctions, a week after President Donald Trump reimposed "maximum pressure" on the Islamic Republic.

Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump signed the presidential memorandum reimposing Washington's tough policy on Iran that was practiced throughout his first term.

"If the US were sincere about negotiations, why did they sanction us?" Pezeshkian said on the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, adding that it was Israel, not Iran, which was destabilizing the Middle East region.

Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.