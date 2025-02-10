UN pauses some Yemen operations over Houthi detention of staff

The United Nations has paused all operations in Yemen's Sa'ada region after more UN staff were detained by the Houthi authorities, deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"This extraordinary and temporary measure seeks to balance the imperative to stay and deliver with the need to have the safety and security of the UN personnel and its partners guaranteed," Haq said. "Such guarantees are ultimately required to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of our efforts."

Haq could not immediately say how many people would be affected by the pause in UN operations.

"This pause is to give time to the de facto authorities and the United Nations to arrange the release of arbitrarily detained UN personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support," he said.

"The United Nations remains fully committed to assist the millions of people in need across Yemen," Haq added.