Trump: If all hostages not released by Saturday, Gaza ceasefire should be canceled

If all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip are not returned by Saturday at noon, the ceasefire deal should be canceled, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"If all the Gaza hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 p.m., I would say cancel the ceasefire. Let all hell break loose; Israel can override it," he said.

Trump's statement came just hours after Hamas announced on its Telegram account that it had canceled the release of hostages on February 15 until further notice due to an Israeli violation.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consulted with top security officials, and the security cabinet will convene later on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Hamas said the delay was a “warning” to Israel and the countries mediating intended to pressure Israel to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Trump also addressed Palestinian relocation

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump also said he might withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don't take Palestinian refugees being relocated from Gaza.

Trump is set to meet Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday and had previously stated that Middle Eastern nations would be willing to take Palestinians after he meets with them.

Reuters contributed to this report.