'We love you, we miss you': Family of Gaza hostage Omri Miran receive sign of life

The family of Gaza hostage Omri Miran received a sign of life from him through an Israeli who recently returned from captivity, Miran's brother, Nadav, told Walla today on Tuesday.

"One of the kidnapped who returned in one of the last exchanges said that he was with Omri in the tunnels and apartments until July. It is not clear why they were separated at that stage. Overall, his condition is fine. Apparently, he is physically fine," Nadav said.

He added that he hoped there would be more details soon.

"With these human animals, anything can happen; the fact that they were in okay conditions until July does not mean that things did not change for the worse for them after that point. Seven months have passed, that is a long time. We are concerned."

Omri Miran was kidnapped from his home in Nahal Oz in front of his family. His wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, addressed Miran saying "I love you, we are waiting for you, don't be a hero." Images released by Hamas of hostage's Keith Siegal (left) and Omri Miran (right), April 27, 2024. (credit: HAMAS)

"As soon as they took him, two-year-old Roni tried to run after her father and shouted "I want my father." Since then, every night before bed, Roni, in her sweet voice, wishes her father: "Good night, Dad. We love you, we miss you, we are waiting for you."

A previous sign of life was received in April 2024, when a video of Miran and now-released hostage Keith Siegel was published.

Gali and Ziv Berman

Earlier today, Kibbutz Kfar Aza revealed it had received a sign of life from the hostages Ziv and Gali Berman. The information received indicated their lives were in danger.

The sign of life from Ziv and Gali was received through the hostages who returned during the last exchanges. The two are reportedly being held separately. This is the second sign of life regarding the brothers, the first being during the previous hostage deal in November 2023.

Gali and Ziv Berman, identical twin brothers, 26 years old, were kidnapped from their home in Kfar Aza to the Gaza Strip on October 7. The last contact with the twins was via WhatsApp messages at 10:30 a.m. Each reported that they were in their home and that it was locked, but the connection was then cut off. The family was informed that the twins had apparently been kidnapped to Gaza.