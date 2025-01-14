Time is not on their side: Hostage families call for deal to bring everyone home

Families of hostages and supporters gathered outside the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday to call for a deal that would free all the hostages as other family members of hostages met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the details of a deal.

At the meeting, the prime minister told family members that negotiations are ongoing with Hamas to bring back all the hostages, Sharon Sharabi said in a statement by family members made after the meeting. Sharabi's brothers Eli and Yossi are still held by Hamas, and Yossi was killed last January, likely by an IDF airstrike.

Sharabi said that the families demanded that Netanyahu outline additional stages of a hostage deal and added that the family members asked the prime minister hard questions - some of which the PM did not answer in order to avoid jeopardizing a deal.

"These are critical hours for Israeli citizens and the State of Israel, with time running out for all our hostages who have been held captive by Hamas for over 15 months. We are united in our primary goal - bringing home all the hostages," he said.

Bring them home now

Lishay Lavi Miran, whose husband Omri Miran is still in Hamas captivity, also spoke after the meeting, saying that "we won't stop until the last hostage is returned. We will stand here and continue demanding everyone's release." Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, holds a picture of her son as people protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 11, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

"We demand agreements to be made now promising everyone's return, not in the future. Time has not been on our side for a long while."

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmet Gat was killed in Hamas captivity after surviving for more than 11 months, also spoke, saying that the families "are deeply concerned that 465 days after October 7th, there is still no agreement promising the return of all hostages. We don't want to leave anyone behind or hear about more hostages being murdered in captivity, like Carmel."

"Living hostages could die, and deceased hostages might remain there with their fates unknown. Time is not on their side. All of them are humanitarian cases, and every family deserves to have their loved ones returned. We are grateful for every life saved and hoping to see all 98 hostages home soon."

Yoav Engel, whose son Ofir was released from captivity in the November hostage deal, called on Netanyahu to "free [the families] from their suffering" and to make a deal for everyone.