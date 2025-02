North Korean state media on Wednesday denounced US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians as ludicrous and accused Washington of extortion.

The slim hopes of Palestinians for safety and peace are being crushed by the proposal, a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without directly naming Trump.

"The world is now boiling like a porridge pot over the US' bombshell declaration," KCNA said.