Jewish Federations thank Trump for strong stance against Hamas hostage threat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2025 11:35

Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) Chair Julie Platt and President & CEO Eric D. Fingerhut thanked US President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his strong stance against Hamas’s threat to break the ceasefire and stop releasing hostages.

“With the undeniable evidence of the criminal mistreatment of the hostages and Hamas’s new threat to stop releasing hostages, Jewish Federations of North America thank President Trump for taking a strong position against this reprehensible threat,” they said.

"We cannot stand idly by while a terrorist group continues to hold innocents in horrific conditions, in violation of both international law and all norms of human decency.”

