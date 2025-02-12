Egyptian, Jordanian leaders agree that Gaza should be rebuilt without displacing Palestinians

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah said that Gaza should be rebuilt without displacing Palestinians, Egypt's presidency said in a statement reporting a phone call between the two on Wednesday.

The two countries expressed their comittment to their unity on this issue and stressed the need to fully implement the existing ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy said in a statement.

The two leaders also expressed a shared interest in working closely with US President Donald Trump to "achieve lasting peace in the Middle East." The two said part of this process would be to create a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah shake hands, after their meeting, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

What do Egypt, Jordan want for the Middle East?

Trump has continued to push for a plan to resettle the Palestinian population in both Egypt and Jordan, a proposal both countries have repeatedly rejected.

The two nations also discussed the need for the continued release of the hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the continuation of humanitarian aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip, and their desire to stop the IDF's "practices against Palestinians" in the West Bank, the statement said.