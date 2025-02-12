Trump says he discussed ending Ukraine war with Russia's Putin

US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about starting negotiations immediately to end the war in Ukraine.

"We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelensky, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said that the conversation lasted nearly an hour and a half. The two agreed to meet soon.