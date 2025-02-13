Police, Shin Bet thwart car-ramming, shooting attack by Hamas supporters

Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) thwarted a planned car-ramming and shooting attack by two Israeli-Arab citizens from Zemer and Kalansuwa, the two organizations announced in a joint statement on Thursday morning.

The two men were plotting an attack on civilians and security forces, and both expressed support for Hamas following the October 7 massacre.

The revelation came as a result of a covert investigation by the Crime Fighting Unit (YALAP) in the Sharon Subdistrict and the Shin Bet.

The security investigation found that the men planned multiple attacks, including a shooting at a military facility, a car ramming, and a shooting attack targeting IDF soldiers or civilians.