Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police, Shin Bet thwart car-ramming, shooting attack by Hamas supporters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) thwarted a planned car-ramming and shooting attack by two Israeli-Arab citizens from Zemer and Kalansuwa, the two organizations announced in a joint statement on Thursday morning.

The two men were plotting an attack on civilians and security forces, and both expressed support for Hamas following the October 7 massacre.

The revelation came as a result of a covert investigation by the Crime Fighting Unit (YALAP) in the Sharon Subdistrict and the Shin Bet.

The security investigation found that the men planned multiple attacks, including a shooting at a military facility, a car ramming, and a shooting attack targeting IDF soldiers or civilians.

Putin-Trump phone call was 'deep and meaningful', Russia's foreign spy chief says
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 10:55 AM
IDF troops thwart suspect at entrance to base in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 10:14 AM
IDF conducts strikes car bomb in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 09:58 AM
UCLA SJP suspended after protest and vandalization of UC regent's home
By MICHAEL STARR
02/13/2025 09:56 AM
US users of Google Maps now see 'Gulf of America,' not 'Gulf of Mexico'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 09:32 AM
Terror victims file NIS 1.255b. claim against Palestinian Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 08:31 AM
Hostage families, protesters block southern Ayalon Highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2025 08:27 AM
At least five dead after suspected gas blast at Taiwan mall
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 07:45 AM
Syrian minister makes first trip to EU as powers look to aid transition
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 06:20 AM
North Korea dismantling facility near border for separated families
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 04:58 AM
Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Dept says
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 02:24 AM
Musk's X agrees to pay about $10 million to settle Trump lawsuit - WSJ
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 01:38 AM
Two British nationals in custody in Iran on 'security charges'
By REUTERS
02/13/2025 01:34 AM
Arye Deri praises Interior Minister Moshe Arbel for Hamas supporter law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2025 11:33 PM
Trump, allies ramp up attacks on judges as Musk calls for impeachments
By REUTERS
02/12/2025 10:58 PM