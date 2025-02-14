Police arrest man with suspicious object on body in northern Israel

Police arrested a suspect who was wearing a suspicious object on his body near Tamra in northern Israel, police said on Friday.

The police said the force identified a number of suspects near vehicles at the entrance to the city. Among them was a suspect who seemed nervous and refused to identify himself, after which forces shot at him.

Numerous forces were deployed to the area, and police sappers were investigating the incident, the police added.

Police forces seen near Tamra in northern Israel. February 14, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police investigating whether suspect planned terror attack

The police are investigating whether the suspect was wearing an explosive belt and whether he was planning to carry out a terror attack, according to Israeli media reports.

This is a developing story.