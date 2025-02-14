Man in 60s wounded by axe in suspected terror attack in Gilboa

A man in his 60s was attacked by an axe-wielding suspect in the yard of his home in the Gan Ner community situated in the Gilboa area in a suspected terror attack, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Israel's emergency medical service said that its paramedics were providing medical care to the man, who was in light condition. The man was transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Residents of Gan Ner were told to remain indoors.

Security forces were deployed to the area and were looking for the attacker, who reportedly fled the scene. Smoke rises during an Israeli army operation in Jenin, February 2, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)

The attacker was allegedly of Arab origin, the media reported.

Operation Iron Wall

The village is around 18 minutes drive from Jenin, which is where the IDF is currently operating as part of Operation Iron Wall, which was launched to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure in the West Bank.

As part of Operation Iron Wall, Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly gave instructions to the IDF to destroy any building "incriminated" in terrorist activity, according to N12.

This is a developing story.