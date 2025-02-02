IDF failed to stop West Bank terror in 2023 and 2024 - will 'Iron Wall' succeed? - analysis

The IDF has killed over 850 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, with 90 plus percent of them being said to be terrorists.

It has also arrested well over 6,000 Palestinians during the current war and carried out over 120 airstrikes.

In July 2023 and again in August 2024, the IDF undertook massive and extended operations in Jenin and other parts of the northern West Bank.

For some very temporary period, there seemed to be a drop in terror after these operations.

But after not too long, Palestinian terror waves from the West Bank returned.

That is why, on January 21, the IDF started its third major West Bank operation in less than two years, along with the nearly nightly raids it has been undertaking since the Palestinian waves of terror escalated in March 2022.

What is different about this latest operation that makes the IDF think that it will not need to carry out another major operation in another six months? Are they right?

The IDF is very proud that during the current operation, it has killed over 50 terrorists, including around 35 in the northern Samaria corridor of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tamoun.

It is also very proud of the over 100 Palestinian suspects who have been arrested during the operation.

Finally, it is proud of the 15 airstrikes it says it has carried out during the new operation.

However, compared to the over 850 killed, 120 airstrikes, and the 6,000 arrested for the war, these numbers seem like a drop in the bucket.

If Palestinian terror morphed, found new recruits, and made comebacks after losing much larger numbers, why won't it come back this time?

There are two new things that the IDF is doing in this latest operation.

One is blowing up far more Palestinian structures.

When The Jerusalem Post visited the West Bank with the IDF during or after an operation in the past, it witnessed some destroyed structures, but many structures remained usable, albeit with bullet holes and other minor damage.

Now, the IDF is destroying whole structures on a much broader level.

If a structure was used significantly as a weapons lab, then instead of just seizing the explosive items or surveillance cameras, the IDF would destroy the whole structure.

When fighting against terrorists resisting arrest, instead of trying to keep attacks limited so as just to kill the terrorist in question, the military is not holding back and often destroying the whole structure where the terrorist is hiding out.

This is part of a 'Gaza-ization' mindset of the IDF that using tougher tactics from Gaza may produce greater deterrence against Palestinian terror.

Remaining in Jenin

In addition, the IDF is around two weeks into the operation and has said it will remain in play in Jenin and other places for an additional period of weeks.

This could mean a much longer presence in the area, something the IDF did to some extent in Gaza.

Is the purpose of a longer stay to catch more terrorists, to project more deterrence, to force some terrorists and some normal citizens to start acting differently, given the need human beings have for routines for an extended period? What is being discussed?

The hard truth is that the July 2024, August 2024, and recent January 21 operations all happened not long after significant Palestinian terror incidents.

The IDF has talked about catching terrorists in Jenin by surprise, but it seems that many still succeeded in fleeing.

In one West Bank Palestinian location, a "top" terrorist was killed in February 2024, July 2024, August 2024, and October 2024.

Seems like the terrorist reload pretty fast. There can always be hope that the new aspects of this operation will work.

But it is just as likely that absent either a much longer show of force or a bigger diplomatic horizon, the waves of terror will be back not long after the IDF ends this latest round.