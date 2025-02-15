Jerusalem Post
IDF reinforces defense, sends warnings in preparation of prisoner releases

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF has been reinforcing defenses across Israel, conducting searches, and sending out warnings in preparation for the next phase of the prisoner release, the IDF said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The Civil Administration has sent out warnings through IDF Coordination and Liaison Administrations (CLAs) to all Palestinian authorities saying that the IDF has a zero-tolerance policy for any celebrations and expressions of support for terrorism cross the West Bank.

Despite the warnings, Palestinians celebrated in the streets of Ramallah on Saturday.

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive to the West Bank city of Ramallah, February 15, 2025. (credit: FLASH90)
Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive to the West Bank city of Ramallah, February 15, 2025. (credit: FLASH90)

As part of the IDF's counterterrorism operations, they have eliminated over 65 terrorists and confiscated weapons and other military equipment that was being used by terror organizations.



