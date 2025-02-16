Far Right MK calls on Elon Musk to investigate US funds improperly used in Israeli affairs

Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer wrote to Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Sunday, asking to investigate how American funds had been used to "exert improper influence in Israeli affairs."

We've all been amazed by the incredible work of @realdonaldtrump and @elonmusk since taking office in January. As a true friend of Israel since long before October 7th, I believe Elon will agree to our request and reveal how American taxpayer money has been misused in Israel. pic.twitter.com/OfbQD1TfrI — יצחק קרויזר (@Yitzik_kroizer) February 16, 2025

"It is evident that American funds have been improperly allocated in Israel, throughout the Middle East, and indeed across the globe," Kreuzer stated, adding that he requests access to available information regarding subsidies and grants to non-governmental organizations, media outlets, and individual journalists operating in Israel."

"Publicly available sources already indicate that USAID and other government agencies have allocated millions of dollars to these entities within a relatively short period of time," Kreuzer added.

Krezuer concluded by stating that the "misuse of foreign funds in Israel, particularly in ways that undermine national interests and the democratic process, is a matter of the utmost concern" before inviting Musk or his representative to a meeting either in Washington or Jerusalem to discuss further.