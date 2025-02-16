Possible riot underway in Ofer Security Prison, incident remains unresolved

A possible riot is underway at Ofer Security Prison in the West Bank, according to an Israel Prison Service statement on Sunday.
The unrest began during a tour of the military wing of the prison when prisoners began knocking on doors and "disrupting order."
Prison security officers were required to use force to break into the cells and restore order.
The IPS said that the incident was still in full swing and had not been resolved.
Ofer Prison has been the central release point for prisoners who are released as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal.