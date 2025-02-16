Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Possible riot underway in Ofer Security Prison, incident remains unresolved

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2025 18:19

A possible riot is underway at Ofer Security Prison in the West Bank, according to an Israel Prison Service statement on Sunday.

Israel Prison Service security officers on the roof of Ofer Security Prison during unrest, February 16, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
Israel Prison Service security officers on the roof of Ofer Security Prison during unrest, February 16, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)

The unrest began during a tour of the military wing of the prison when prisoners began knocking on doors and "disrupting order."

Prison security officers were required to use force to break into the cells and restore order.

The IPS said that the incident was still in full swing and had not been resolved.

Ofer Prison has been the central release point for prisoners who are released as part of the hostage-ceasefire deal. 

