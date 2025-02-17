Hamas ready to hand Gaza to Palestinian Authority, sources say - report

Hamas expressed that they would be ready to hand the Gaza Strip over to the Palestinian Authority, sources told Sky News Arabic in a Sunday night report.

The sources reportedly explained that Hamas said that any of their government employees would be "re-absorbed into the new administration. Or that they would retire, with a guarantee that their salaries be paid."

Further, the sources said in the report that Hamas's alleged decision comes "after significant Egyptian pressure on the Hamas delegation that visited Cairo."

Israel will send a working-group delegation to Cairo on Monday to hold talks on the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, the Prime Minister’s Office disclosed on Sunday. Israleis protest for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, February 15, 2025 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Discussing the next phase of the hostage deal

The delegation will be headed by the Coordinator for Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch and “M.,” a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official.

The team will discuss the implementation of the hostage deal’s first phase, in which the six remaining living hostages are expected to be released.