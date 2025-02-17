Israel is expecting to receive the bodies of likely four hostages who were murdered by Hamas on Thursday, the Jerusalem Post learned on Monday.

While the Post learned it is likely four bodies, it could be up to a maximum of eight.

Hamas will hand over the names of the hostages who were killed in captivity Thursday morning, according to reports by KAN. IDF vehicles will then wait for details of a meeting point, and from there, they will be taken for identification.

Only after the identities of the hostages have been confirmed in Israel will the families be informed, KAN added. A HAMAS TERRORIST speaks with a Red Cross member before the release of hostages, in Khan Yunis, this past Saturday. For nearly 500 days, the Red Cross has failed to visit or provide medical assistance to a single hostage in Gaza, in complete violation of their mission statement, says the writer. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

Upcoming hostage exchange

The seventh hostage exchange is still expected to take place on Saturday, in which three more Israelis will be released. As yet, Hamas has not released details on the identities of the hostages set to be freed on the weekend.

This is a deviation from the original terms of the deal, which specified all living hostages would be released before the dead.