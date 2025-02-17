Plane crashes in Toronto, injuring 15 people

A plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday led to a response from emergency and police authorities, CTV News reported, citing local police.

A Delta flight bound from Minneapolis crashed and landed on its back, according to Canadian media.

Canadian News outlet CTV reported that an agent in air traffic control radio audio can be heard saying that the aircraft was “upside down and burning.”

Fifteen people sustained injuries of varying degrees, CTV reported. Of those injured, two adults and one child were critically injured.

Aviation authorities said that all 80 passengers on the flight were accounted for and evacuated from the scene.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” the airport posted in a statement on X/Twitter.

Delta flight carrying around 80 passengers crash lands at Toronto Pearson Airport.No casualties reported at this time.pic.twitter.com/JRIb7wkmJ8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2025

Crash could be due to winter weather

Delta said that it was also aware of the crash in a statement on X/Twitter.

“Delta is working to connect with customers traveling from, to or through YYZ who should also monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app,” the statement reads.

The crash came after Pearson International Airport saw significant delays due to winter weather. The airport canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend and on Monday.

Toronto had 30 – 50 centimeters of snow over the weekend, the BBC reported.

Candian Transportation Minister Anita Anand said that she was following the "serious incident," in a Monday post on X/Twitter.

"I’m relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson. Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed," Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote in a statement on X/Twitter on Monday.

The airport has shut down all arrivals and departures to deal with the incident, CTV reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.