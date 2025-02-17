Shooting incident in Tel Aviv kills one, background likely criminal

Paramedics are on scene giving treatment to one other person who is in serious condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2025 23:46
MDA Paramedics and police respond to a shooting in North Tel Aviv on Yehuda Amichai Street on February 17, 2025. (photo credit: MAARIV)
MDA Paramedics and police respond to a shooting in North Tel Aviv on Yehuda Amichai Street on February 17, 2025.
(photo credit: MAARIV)
(photo credit: MAARIV)

There has been initial reporting of a shooting in north Tel Aviv, according to an Israel Police statement on Monday night.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that at 10:24 p.m., it received a report of multiple casualties on Yehuda Amichai Street.

One person has been declared dead, Israeli media reported 

Paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a wounded person in moderate condition. 

The scene of the incident on Yehuda Amichai Street in Tel Aviv, February 17, 2025. (credit: MAARIV)
The scene of the incident on Yehuda Amichai Street in Tel Aviv, February 17, 2025. (credit: MAARIV)

Paramedics respond to call 

MDA said that it evacuated the victims, two men in their 30s, to Ichilov Hospital. 

Israel Police reported that the incident is suspected to be criminal in nature and was most likely an assassination attempt.

This is a developing story.



