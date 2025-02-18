Judge orders hearing over Trump DOJ's bid to toss Eric Adams corruption case

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered US prosecutors to appear in court this week to address why they are seeking to dismiss criminal charges filed against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The hearing comes after a Justice Department official appointed by Republican President Donald Trump ordered prosecutors to seek dismissal of the case. At least a half-dozen federal prosecutors resigned rather than obey the order, but other officials eventually formally sought dismissal on Friday.

US District Judge Dale Ho, an appointee of former Democratic President Joe Biden, ordered the parties to appear at a hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) to discuss the matter.