Bibas family 'in turmoil,' stress journey not over until official confirmation received

The Bibas family released a statement on Tuesday saying that they are aware of reports that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir will be among the four bodies of slain hostages released on Thursday.

"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil following the Hamas spokesperson's announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday as part of the hostages' remains release phase."

However, the family added that they have not yet received any official confirmation, and until they do, the "journey is not over.

"We ask the media and the public to respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us about this matter," the Bibas family added.

This comes after Hamas's deputy head in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said the group will release the dead bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday. A HAMAS TERRORIST looks at hostage Yarden Bibas, who holds a Hamas 'release certificate,' before the handover to the International Red Cross, in Khan Yunis, earlier this month. The suffering of the Bibas family has become a symbol of the human and national disaster that Hamas inflicted on Israelis,

Hamas is also still holding six living hostages who are supposed to be released in the first phase. Their families have now been informed they will be released on Saturday.

Yarden Bibas

The father of the Bibas children and husband of Shiri, Yarden, was released from captivity earlier this month alongside hostages Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel.

A week later, he gave a statement addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "Bring my family back. Bring my friends back. Bring everyone home.

"My light is still there, and as long as they're there, everything here is dark," he said. "Thanks to you, I was brought back - help me bring the light back to my life."