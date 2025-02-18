Ron Dermer to replace Mossad chief as Israel's Gaza phase two lead negotiator, 'Post' confirms

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will lead the Israeli delegation's negotiations over the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, The Jerusalem Post independently verified on Tuesday evening.

Ron Dermer is known for his deep personal and political alignment with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior members of US President Donald Trump's administration, particularly given Dermer served as Israel's Ambassador to Washington during Trump's first term.

Dermer was also notably a key part in finalizing the negotiations of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Dermer takes the lead over from Mossad Director David Barnea, who led the negotiations for phase one of the deal.

As Herb Keinon wrote in The Jerusalem Post on February 4, "Dermer's appointment is clearly no minor bureaucratic reshuffle. Instead, it would inject a stronger political and diplomatic dimension into the talks – at least from the Israeli side – and reinforce the prime minister's direct control over the process."

From phase one to phase two

The timing comes amid the shift from the end of phase one of the negotiations, which largely involved the schedule to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas terrorists, and the beginning of phase two of the negotiations, which largely involves planning for a post-war Gaza.

Phase two also will involve more direct talks between Israel and US officials, while phase one was more between Israel and Qatari officials.

The timing of this announcement may be in part due to Netanyahu seeking to place Dermer in control during the ongoing negotiations, as he is closer aligned to Netanyahu's goals than either Barnea, or Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar.

James Genn and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report