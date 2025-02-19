Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet before end of February, agencies report

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet as early as this month, although a face-to-face meeting will take time to prepare, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Russian news agencies.

Peskov said the US-Russia talks held on Tuesday in Riyadh were a "very, very important step" towards reaching a settlement on the Ukraine war, nearing its third year.

"In order to carry out, figuratively speaking, resuscitation measures, diplomats will now begin to work in light of the agreement (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov reached yesterday with (US Secretary of State Marco) Rubio," Peskov was quoted by state media as saying.

Trying to halt the conflict in Europe

"But this is the first step...Naturally, it's impossible to fix everything in one day or a week. There is a long way to go," he added. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 (credit: REUTERS)

The talks in Riyadh were the first time US and Russian officials met to discuss ways to halt the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two. No Ukrainian or European officials were invited. Kyiv has said it will not accept any deal imposed without its consent.