Red Cross calls for private, dignified handover of hostages' bodies

The Red Cross on Wednesday called for privacy and dignity ahead of the expected release of hostages' bodies from Gaza under the terms of a ceasefire.

Thursday's handover is expected to include for the first time the bodies of four hostages, including those of two children from the Bibas family and their mother, who have become symbols of the trauma of the October 7 attacks.

"We must be clear: any degrading treatment during release operations is unacceptable," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.

The Hamas-directed hostage releases since the January 19 ceasefire have been characterized by large public ceremonies in Gaza and have come under growing criticism, including from the UN, which denounced the "parading of hostages."

The ICRC, a neutral intermediary responsible for releasing hostages and Palestinian prisoners under the terms of the ceasefire, has repeatedly called for improvements. A HAMAS TERRORIST speaks with a Red Cross member before the release of hostages, in Khan Yunis, this past Saturday. For nearly 500 days, the Red Cross has failed to visit or provide medical assistance to a single hostage in Gaza, in complete violation of their mission statement, says the writer. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

Red cross criticism

Many Israeli critics allege the Red Cross has not done enough to protect the hostages and have mocked its role as a "ride-share" service in a social media video. The ICRC has publicly rejected the criticism and said it seeks to ensure hostages are transferred in the best possible conditions.

According to the ICRC mission statement, the organization “protects the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and provides them with assistance."

However, in the more than 500 days since the war began, the Red Cross has not visited or provided medical assistance to a single hostage in captivity, in violation of its mission statement.

The nonprofit organization has stated on its website that they have not visited any of the hostages due to a lack of access to them.

"Even if the location was known, the ICRC cannot force its way into where hostages are held. And they can only visit hostages if all parties agree," the website reads. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In January, Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger met with five former hostages and their families, drawing criticism for the lack of assistance to the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

During the meeting, a released hostage told Egger about her experience in Gaza and asked her: "How come medicine isn't reaching the hostages?"

Other families were furious, shouting, "Why didn't you do more? What's the point of your organization if you don't bring [the hostages] medicine?"