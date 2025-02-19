Katz appoints Amir Baram as director-general of the Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Israel Katz appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram as Director-General of the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

Baram will assume his new role in the coming weeks, following the conclusion of his military service.

His appointment is still subject to approval from the government.

Baram served in the IDF for 37 years in various combat and senior command roles, including commander of the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit, commander of the 890th Battalion, commander of the Maglan Unit, commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, commander of the 98th Division, and commander of the 91st Division.

In December 2017, he was promoted to the rank of major general and appointed commander of the Northern Corps while also serving as head of the IDF's Military Colleges. In April 2019, he was appointed head of the Northern Command. In October 2022, Baram became Deputy Chief of Staff, overseeing the IDF's force buildup.

Statements from Israel Katz and Amir Baram

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: “Baram is an outstanding commander and warrior who has dedicated his life to Israel’s security, holding senior and influential roles in the IDF. He brings extensive experience in force buildup, including procurement, defense industries, budgeting, infrastructure, and strategic cooperation with the US and other countries."

"I am confident that during this critical period, as the defense establishment faces significant challenges, Amir Baram will make a decisive contribution to strengthening the IDF and advancing its missions, ensuring that it remains a victorious army capable of securing Israel’s safety,” Katz added.

Baram responded to the appointment, saying, “I thank Defense Minister Israel Katz for the great trust he has placed in me with this appointment. I see the role of Defense Ministry director-general as both a great privilege and an immense responsibility to continue strengthening Israel’s security, especially given the complex challenges of our time. I will work with determination and in close cooperation with my partners in the defense establishment, particularly the IDF.”