Swedish police foil potential attack on Israeli embassy in Stockholm

Swedish police said on Friday they apprehended three men near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm on suspicion of preparing to commit violent crime, but said it was too early to say whether the diplomatic mission had been a target.

Swedish broadcaster TV4, citing unnamed sources, reported that the three men were suspected of planning to attack the embassy. Police secures the area near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm after a suspected shooting on October 1, 2024 (credit: ANDERS WIKLUND/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Image)

The motive is still unclear

"We have arrested three people who were near the Israeli embassy," said Stockholm Police spokeswoman Susanna Rinaldo.

"I want to emphasize that the individuals were arrested near the embassy. The motive is still unclear, and this is something we need to investigate."

TV4 reported that the police are processing the case under the charge of preparing for dangerous public destruction.

This is a developing story.