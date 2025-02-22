Father of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal receives sign of life from ex-hostage who returned Saturday

The father of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Ilan Gilboa-Dalal, said he received a sign of life from a captive who returned to Israel on Saturday, Israeli media reported, as six Israeli hostages entered from Hamas captivity into Israeli territory.

Ilan Gilboa-Dalal told Ynet that the family is "very excited" and that they are asking themselves "a lot of questions.

"Does he know that Gal, his brother who was also at the party, was saved, that he is alive? Does he know about his good friends who were murdered? We are waiting for phase two, for the release of Guy and all the hostages."

Guy Gilboa-Dalal was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. He attended the music festival with his brother, Gal Gilboa-Dalal, who was not taken hostage and survived the massacre. He was kidnapped at 22 and has since turned 23 in captivity.

There have been no signs of life of Guy Gilboa-Dalal since October 7. Gal Dalal and Guy Gilboa-Dalal and at the Nova music festival, near Kibbutz Re'im, Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. (credit: Courtesy)

Gal Gilboa-Dalal speaks out

At an event marking 500 days since the October 7 massacre, Gal Gilboa-Dalal, spoke at the Washington Hebrew Congregation on Tuesday.

He spoke of his brother's character and love for him. “Guy is a joyful person, funny, kind, and very responsible. Guy has the most special relationship with his family; he is the best friend for both me and our little sister, and he never lets his parents worry,״ he said.

“It’s been almost a year and a half since I last saw my brother, and he and the other hostages are running out of time. Seventy-six hostages are still in Gaza, and most of them are still alive. My brother is still alive, surviving in these inhuman terms. We have to get him back. We need them all home. NOW.”

This is a developing story.