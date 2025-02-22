Hostages Avera Mengistu and Tal Shoham to be released from Rafah - report

Hostages Avera Mengistu and Tal Shoham will be released in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Al-Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The release of the other hostages will also take place from another location in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Strip. The other hostages set to be released on Saturday are Eliya Cohen, Hisham al-Sayed, Omer Wenkert, and Omer Shem Tov.

This marks the first time in the deal that hostages will be released in the refugee camp and in southern Gazan city.

Like in previous hostage releases, the Hamas terrorist organization set up a propaganda ceremony by setting up a stage in Rafah decorated with provoking images and captions. Saturday morning's caption reads: "The land distinguishes its people from the dual nationality figures."

Hamas terrorists were filmed standing in a line in the pouring rain, armed with long rifles, according to Ynet. Part of a Hamas propaganda stage in Nuseirat ahead of the hostage release, February 22, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Previous hostage releases

Saturday's release of hostages marks the seventh wave of hostage releases in the hostage deal. Al-Sayed and Mengistu have been held in the Palestinian exclave for over a decade. The other four will be released after 505 days in captivity since they were abducted on October 7, 2023.

The last hostage release event, where they delivered the bodies of Oded Lifshitz and the bodies of the Bibas children, Kfir and Ariel, depicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a vampire. The children's mother, Shiri Bibas, was only returned to Israel on much later Friday night after Hamas had returned the remains of a different woman instead, who didn't match any hostage that was taken.

The Nuseirat refugee camp, which will see the release of some of the hostages, was also where Operation Arnon took place, where the IDF rescued four hostages: Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov in June of last year.

Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, 36, the IDF Yamam fighter who was wounded in the hostage rescue operation, succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, and the operation was named in his honor.