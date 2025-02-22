Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu calls meeting with defense sector on hostage deal, prisoner release

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2025 20:31

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a physical meeting in Jerusalem with Defense Minister Israel Katz and other senior officials from the Defense Ministry on Saturday night. 

Additional officials who will attend the meeting include Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Shas Chair Arye Deri, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. 

They will discuss Saturday's delayed release of 600 terrorists, as well as what's next with the hostage deal. 

Israel wants Hamas to release the bodies of the four Israeli hostages set to be released Thursday earlier. Israel says that since Hamas violated the agreement when it didn't return Shiri Bibas body, the four bodies of slain hostages should be returned earlier. 

Israeli officials are also discussing the extension of the first phase of the hostage deal to include the release of more hostages. 



Benjamin Netanyahu
