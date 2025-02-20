‘The hearts of an entire nation lie in tatters’: Politicians mourn slain hostages

Israeli politicians mourned in statements on Thursday the slain hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, and Oded Lifshitz, whose bodies were returned by Hamas to Israel as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner swap.

”Agony. Pain. There are no words. Our hearts — the hearts of an entire nation — lie in tatters,” President Isaac Herzog wrote on X/Twitter.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing,” Herzog wrote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Wednesday evening, “Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel. A day of upheaval, a day of grief. We are bringing home four of our beloved captives, fallen.”

“We are grieving, we are hurting, but we are also determined to ensure that such a thing does not happen again," the prime minister said. (L-R) Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Oded Lifshitz (credit: Canva, Hostages Families Forum)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the hostage swap, wrote on X, "We are waking up to a difficult morning for all of us. A morning that sharpens the cruelty of our enemies and the righteousness of our determined fight against them until they are eradicated from the face of the earth. The entire nation of Israel embraces the families and the heroic community of Nir Oz and shares in their deep sorrow,” Smotrich wrote.

'Day of heavy mourning'

Democrats chairman Yair Golan wrote on X, "A day of heavy mourning. The heart is filled with deep sorrow and anger for Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas—if the Israeli government had acted in time, they might still be with us, alongside Yarden, who fought in captivity for them for a year and four months. It is impossible not to reflect with pain on the fate of Oded Lifshitz, who, while his wife Yokheved returned home, he was left behind and never got to see her again.”

“It is impossible and forbidden to forget that the Israeli government abandoned its citizens on October 7th—and then repeatedly abandoned them again and again. All of them—now! No lies, no politics, no delays," Golan wrote.

A Knesset Finance Committee meeting led by substitute chairman MK Yitzhak Pindros (United Torah Judaism) began on Thursday morning, but Pindros cut it short after opposition MKs criticized him for holding a meeting at the same time that the slain hostages were returning home.