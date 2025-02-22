Trump: I saw the six hostages return, Biden 'would never have gotten them back'

US President Donald Trump said that he had seen the six hostages return from Hamas captivity to Israel on Saturday during his statement at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

During his address, Trump also criticized former US president Joe Biden and his conduct in working to bring back the Israeli hostages that were kidnapped to Hamas captivity during the October 7 attacks in 2023.

"I saw this morning that we got six more [hostages] back," Trump said.

He then said, "Biden got none back [hostages], by the way, just so you understand. None. Zero,"

"He would have never gotten any of them back," Trump added. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers virtual remarks during the National Action Network Convention from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BONNIE CASH)

Hostage-ceasefire deal

Trump's remarks come after six hostages were released from Hamas captivity Saturday, as Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Eliya Cohen returned to Israel after 505 days, and Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed returned after being held by Hamas since 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Mengistu and Shoham were released in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, while Shem Tov, Wenkert, and Cohen were released from the Nuseirat refugee camp shortly after. Al-Sayed was then released from captivity in Gaza City.

This marks the first time in the deal that hostages were released in Nuseirat and in Rafah.

Saturday's transfer was the seventh wave of releases in the hostage deal.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.