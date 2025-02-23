Jerusalem Post
PMO: Palestinian prisoners release to be postponed due to Hamas violations of deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2025 01:25

Israel is expected to postpone the release of the Palestinian prisoners, who were set to be exchanged as part of the ceasefire-hostage deal between Hamas and Israel, due to Hamas's repeated violations, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday night. 

The release of Palestinian prisoners is expected to take place when the next round of hostages are released. 

"Due to Hamas’ repeated violations—including ceremonies that disgrace our hostages' dignity and the cynical use of hostages for propaganda purposes—it has been decided to delay the release of the terrorists planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the degrading ceremonies," the PMO said. 

 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the decision regarding the release during a Saturday night consultation meeting.

The reports of the expected release come after a delay in the prisoner exchange due to Hamas initially failing to return the body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas on Friday. 

