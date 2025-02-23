Sudan's RSF, allies sign charter to form parallel government, two signatories say

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces signed a charter with allied political and armed groups late on Saturday to establish a "government of peace and unity," signatories al-Hadi Idris and Ibrahim al-Mirghani told Reuters.

Among the signatories to the charter is Abdelaziz al-Hilu, a powerful rebel leader who controls vast swathes of territory and troops in South Kordofan state, and who has long demanded that Sudan embrace secularism.

Such a government, which has already drawn concern from the United Nations, is not expected to receive widespread recognition, but is a further sign of the splintering of the country during a civil war that has lasted almost two years.