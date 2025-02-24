Hamas says ready to comply with mediators' proposal regarding hostage release ceremonies

Hamas is ready to comply with the mediators' proposal regarding the hostage release ceremonies to ensure the release of the Palestinian prisoners, Hamas's spokesperson claimed, according to Israeli media on Monday.

On Saturday night, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel would postpone the release of Palestinian prisoners until more Israeli hostages are freed.

On Sunday, Hamas condemned Israel’s decision, saying its claim that the hostages’ handover ceremonies are “humiliating” was false and a pretext to evade Israel’s obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.