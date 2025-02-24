Jerusalem Post
Explosion heard near Russian consulate in Marseille

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2025 10:15

An explosion was heard near the Russian embassy in Marseille, France, French media reported on Monday morning. 

Firemen were reportedly at the scene, but French police could not confirm the reports.

Russian Consul General in Marseille, Stanislav Oranskiy, confirmed to La Marseillaise that the explosion happened from inside the industry. 

This comes as the EU announced its sixteenth package of sanctions against Moscow and the commemorations marking three years since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia War. 

