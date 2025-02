The IDF fired Interceptors at suspicious aerial targets in the Golan Heights area, which were subsequently deemed to be a false alarm, the military said on Tuesday.

The IDF added that the incident was under review.

Starting at 8:39 a.m. local time, drone intrusion alerts sounded in several communities in the southern Golan Heights,

Alerts sounded in Yonatan, Hispin, and Ramat Magshimim, among other localities.

This is a developing story.