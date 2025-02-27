The bodies of four slain hostages are in IDF custody, PMO confirms

The bodies of four slain hostages are in IDF custody, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed early Thursday morning.

An initial identification process has begun, and upon completion, the bodies will be transported to Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

The PMO stated that the families of the hostages are being continuously updated on the situation, and the public is asked to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading rumors and information that is not official and well-founded

An official notification will be issued at the end of the full identification process.