Hamas: the only way the remaining hostages will be freed is through commitment to deal

Hamas has stated that the only way the remaining hostages will be freed is through a commitment to a ceasefire deal, according to a Thursday morning statement from the terrorist organization.

"We reiterate that the only way to secure the release of the occupation’s prisoners in Gaza is through negotiation and adherence to the agreed-upon terms," Hamas's statement reads. "Any attempts by Netanyahu and his government to backtrack on or obstruct the agreement will only lead to further suffering for the prisoners and their families."

"The occupation’s attempts to obstruct the release of our prisoners have failed in the face of the movement’s insistence on the implementation of the occupation’s commitments, as well as the efforts of mediators in Egypt and Qatar and their decisive role in pressuring the occupation," the statement reads.

"We have closed the door on the enemy’s false justifications, leaving it with no option but to begin negotiations for the second phase."

Hamas's statement comes as the remains of four hostages were returned to Israel. Some 600 Palestinian prisoners will be released, pending official confirmation of their bodies. Vehicles move outside the Israeli military Ofer Prison on the day Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, February 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Phase two negotiations

Although the terrorist organization claims that it is ready to negotiate, phase two negotiations have stalled, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post.

Negotiating parties have had conversations about getting more living hostages back sooner, but no real progress has been made, an unnamed source told the Post.

"Witkoff did have a conversation with Dermer, and the mediators – there were ideas and inquiries, but no real negotiation with Hamas," said one of the sources.

It seems that there has been no progress in talks for the release of other living hostages, either in the first phase or in discussions about the second phase of the deal.

Reuters contributed to this report.