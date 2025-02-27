At least 10 wounded in combined terror ramming, stabbing attack in central Israel

Terrorist gunned down by Israeli security forces • Two police officers reportedly stabbed by terrorist • 10 evacuated to nearby hospital

By MATHILDA HELLER
Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2025 17:34
The scene of a stabbing and ramming attack near Pardes Hanna, February 27, 2025 (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
The scene of a stabbing and ramming attack near Pardes Hanna, February 27, 2025
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

At least 10 pedestrians were wounded after a terrorist rammed into pedestrians on Highway 65 near the Pardes Hanna-Karkur intersection, Israel Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon. 

According to MDA, at around 4:18 p.m. local time, a vehicle drove into several pedestrians, and ten people were wounded. 

Hillel Yaffe in Hadera said it had received 10 evacuated individuals from the incident, one is in critical condition, two in serious condition, six are in mild condition, and one in moderate condition.

Israeli media reported that two police officers were stabbed at the scene at the Karkur intersection.

The terrorist was shot dead by Israel Police. Israeli media revealed that the terrorist was a 24-year-old Israeli Arab from Ma'ale Iron with no criminal or security record. 

However, KAN - citing police sources - said he was actually a 50-year-old Palestinian illegal resident from the northern West Bank.

Israel Police spokesperson: "The terrorist ran over several people at a bus station, then proceeded to stab others and crashed into a police vehicle.”

Details of the attack

MDA Paramedic Avi Cohen said the responders arrived at a "complex scene with a lot of commotion." There were two people in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and three in mild condition.

"They were near a bus stop at the Pardes Hanna Junction, in the westbound lane, when the vehicle hit them. When we arrived, they were lying in the back area. We immediately began providing medical treatment, including stopping bleeding and bandaging wounds."

This is a developing story. 



