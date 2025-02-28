Police investigate shooting of man in 60s in Arab city

A man in his 60s was shot dead in the Arab city of Qalansawe near the West Bank on Friday afternoon, Israel Police announced.

The victim, Hashem Natour, who was a resident of the city, was evacuated by MDA paramedics to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where he was pronounced dead. His son Muhammad was murdered in May 2023, according to KAN.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident and began searching for perpetrators of the attack. KAN reported that the background into the murder is suspected to be a conflict between families that included Natour's.

Incliding Natour's death, about 48 Arabs have been killed in violent crime-related incidences this year as of Friday, the majority of whom being Arab men, and only two being women, according to the Abraham Initiatives.

40 of them were shot, and 21 of them were under the age of 30. Around the same time last year, there were 27 deaths reported in Arab society.