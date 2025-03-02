Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel to adopt Wiktoff's proposal for temporary ceasefire over Ramadan, Passover

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 2, 2025 00:37

Israel has decided to adopt the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire spanning the Ramadan and Passover period, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday night.

This comes shortly after the end of a four-hour security meeting commandeered by Prime Minister Netanyahu, which coincided with the official end of the Gaza ceasefire deal at midnight.

On the first day of the framework, proposed by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, half of the living hostages and the remains of deceased hostages will be released.

At the end of the framework—if an agreement is reached for a permanent ceasefire—the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released.

The statement noted that Hamas has "so far remained firm in its refusal of this framework."

However, the PMO added that should Hamas change its position, "Israel will immediately enter negotiations on all details of Witkoff’s framework."

Fighting will resume after the 42nd day (1 March) according to the existing agreement, if Hamas does not agree on the new framework and other negotiations are ineffective, the PMO added.

The PMO added that this clause was supported by a side letter from the previous US administration and was also endorsed by the Trump administration.

Witkoff proposal for an extension of the ceasefire followed assessments that, at this stage, "there is no possibility of bridging the gaps between the parties’ positions to end the war and that additional time is needed for negotiations on a permanent ceasefire."

This comes after The Jerusalem Post reported earlier on Saturday that no progress has been made in the ceasefire talks in Cairo, and Israel is reaching a dead end.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Britain to provide $2.85 billion loan to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 12:14 AM
Former Israeli vice-champion swimmer murdered in Tira
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 10:30 PM
Explosion sound in Syria caused by sound bombs, Arab media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 10:04 PM
Ex-hostage Omer Shem Tov released from hospital
By HODAYA RAN , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 07:37 PM
US CENTCOM kills senior Al-Qaeda member in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 05:54 PM
Polish President says Ukraine should get back to talks with Trump
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 05:20 PM
Israel Police arrested five after investigating shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 04:48 PM
Bus accident in Bolivia leaves at least 33 dead, police says
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 04:43 PM
Germany calls for financial package for Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 04:24 PM
Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says, citing defense PRO
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 12:49 PM
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 12:30 PM
Slain hostage Shlomo Mantzur's funeral to be held on Sunday
By MAYA COHEN
03/01/2025 11:37 AM
IDF investigating echoes of explosions in the central region overnight
By AMIR BOHBOT
03/01/2025 06:31 AM
Trump administration pushed out US military health agency head
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 02:20 AM
Trump is not interested in reviving Ukraine minerals deal, official says
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 01:47 AM