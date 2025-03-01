Hamas rejects Israel's request to extend phase one; US plans emergency $3 billion Israel arms deals
President Isaac Herzog visits former hostage Yarden Bibas • Gunfire damages Israeli vehicle in West Bank settlement
Amid truce concerns, US plans emergency $3 billion Israel arms deals
This marks the second time this month the Trump administration has declared an emergency to quickly approve weapons sales to Israel.
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of nearly $3 billion worth of bombs, demolition kits, and other weaponry to Israel, the Pentagon said in statements on Friday.
The prospective weapons sales were notified to Congress on Friday afternoon on an emergency basis.
That process sidesteps a long-standing practice of giving the chairs and ranking members of the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations Committees the opportunity to review the sale and ask for more information before making a formal notification to Congress.
The sales included 35,529 general-purpose bomb bodies for 2,000-pound bombs and 4,000 bunker-busting 2,000-pound bombs made by General Dynamics. While the Pentagon said that deliveries would begin in 2026, it also said "there is a possibility that a portion of this procurement will come from US stock" which could mean immediate delivery for some of the weapons.
A second package, valued at $675 million, consisted of five thousand 1,000-pound bombs and corresponding kits to help guide the "dumb" bombs. Delivery for this package was estimated to be in 2028.
A third notification consisted of $295 million worth of Caterpillar D9 bulldozers.Go to the full article >>
President Isaac Herzog visits former hostage Yarden Bibas
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, visited former hostage Yarden Bibas on Friday. Bibas was held captive in the Gaza Strip for over 500 days and lost his wife, Shiri, and his children, Ariel and Kfir.
The two visited Bibas at the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan.Go to the full article >>
Hamas disagrees with Israeli request to extend first phase of deal by six weeks
The Israeli delegation in Cairo will return from Cairo on Friday night, as they were trying to reach a deal to extend the first phase of the deal for an additional 42 days.
Hamas disagreed with the plan to extend the first phase of the hostage, ceasefire deal and wants to proceed with the second phase as agreed, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Friday.
The Israeli delegation was engaged in talks to try to reach a deal to extend the first phase of the deal for an additional 42 days. The delegation in Cairo will return on Friday night, Walla reported, citing an Israeli official. The official added that further talks will continue on Saturday.
The terrorist group released a statement earlier on Friday reiterating its proclaimed commitment to the deal.
"With the end of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Hamas affirms its full commitment to implementing all the terms of the deal in all its stages and details."
The terrorist organization added that it calls on the mediators, guarantors, and the international community to pressure Israel to "fully commit to its role to the agreement" and to immediately enter the second phase of it without any hesitation or evasion."Go to the full article >>
Gunfire damages Israeli vehicle in West Bank settlement
An Israeli vehicle was damaged after it was shot at in the West Bank settlement of Brukhin, the IDF said on Friday night.
There were no other casualties reported.
Israeli troops have begun searching for the perpetrator of the shooting.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal