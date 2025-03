Actor Adrian Brody won Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards for his role in The Brutalist, a film that features a fictional Holocaust survivor.

In his acceptance speech, Brody highlighted modern-day xenophobia and antisemitism.

“If the past can teach us anything, it’s to not let hate go unchecked," he said.

The Brutalist is about a fictional Hungarian-Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust and emigrates to America to pioneer the Brutalist style there.