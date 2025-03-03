One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim

A car has driven into a crowd of people in the western German city of Mannheim, the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper reported on Monday, citing witnesses.

Local police said a police operation was under way in the city center, without giving further details.

According to eyewitnesses, several people are on the ground, and two are apparently being resuscitated.

The incident occurred as crowds gathered in cities across regions including Germany's Rhineland for parades to mark the Carnival season.

Police investigation into the ramming attack

A German police operation is following the dangerous incident, a police spokesperson told the broadcaster ntv.

The spokesperson said police had no information on a suspect and could not confirm reports of casualties at this stage.

This is a developing story.