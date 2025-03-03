One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 3, 2025 15:11
Police cars are parked near the Cologne Cathedral on the day people celebrate "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival), marking the start of the street Carnival festivals in Cologne, Germany, February 27, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/JANA RODENBUSCH)
A car has driven into a crowd of people in the western German city of Mannheim, the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper reported on Monday, citing witnesses.

Local police said a police operation was under way in the city center, without giving further details.

According to eyewitnesses, several people are on the ground, and two are apparently being resuscitated.

The incident occurred as crowds gathered in cities across regions including Germany's Rhineland for parades to mark the Carnival season.

Police investigation into the ramming attack

A German police operation is following the dangerous incident, a police spokesperson told the broadcaster ntv.

Police secures a number plate after some 28 people were hurt when a car driven by an Afghan asylum seeker plowed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)
Police secures a number plate after some 28 people were hurt when a car driven by an Afghan asylum seeker plowed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)

The spokesperson said police had no information on a suspect and could not confirm reports of casualties at this stage.

This is a developing story.



