Bereaved families turn backs on PM as Netanyahu rejects Oct. 7 state probe

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the Knesset Plenum on Monday evening, rejecting an October 7 state probe as bereaved families of hostages and IDF soldiers turned their backs on him in protest.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana threatened the bereaved families with being removed from the stands.

Throughout his speech, Netanyahu was interrupted by bereaved families and MKs in the plenum trying to speak over him.

Two people injured not long before speech at plenum's entrance

Earlier, before the prime minister's speech, two people were injured in a confrontation between the bereaved parents and police officers when the former were blocked from entering the visitors' section of the plenum.

The bereaved parents were members of an NGO called the October Council - representing around 1,500 families. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 3, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The NGO is demanding a State Commission of Inquiry into Hamas's terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023.

Eliav Breur contributed to this report.