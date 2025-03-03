Jerusalem Post
Trump says Zelensky made 'worst statement' in recent comments about war's end

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that "America will not put up with it for much longer" while pointing to recent comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the end of the war with Russia.

In a post on Truth Social that shared an AP story quoting Zelensky as saying the end of the war is "very, very far away," Trump said "this is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky."

"It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US," Trump said.

