Mount Hermon reopens for visitors for first time since Oct 7

By MOSHE COHEN

Israel's Mount Hermon site reopened to visitors on Tuesday morning for the first time since October 7.  

The site has been closed for 514 days.

"There is a great buzz this morning," said Rafael Naveh, CEO of the Mount Hermon site. "We have been waiting for this moment for too long, and we welcome it.

"Chronologically, early March is already the end of the season, but we did not give up on the opportunity to allow Israeli citizens to return north to Hermon while also boosting the economy and tourism in the Galilee and Golan. 

"The public is invited to take advantage of the wonderful weather, book tickets, and head north," Naveh added.  

Entry to the site requires purchasing tickets on the official website in advance.

