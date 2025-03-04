Terrorist fires at troops in West Bank, no injuries reported

A terrorist shot at IDF troops at a checkpoint near Burqa in the West Bank, the military said on Tuesday.

The terrorist was eliminated by security forces, and no injuries were reported.

"The shooting at Jews in Homesh is a painful reminder that terrorism in Judea and Samaria continues to rise," head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan said following the incident.

"The government must treat the Judea and Samaria front as it does the Gaza front—before it is too late," he added. IDF soldiers conduct military operations in Judea and Samaria, September 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Terror infrastructure must be dismantled'

"Security checkpoints must be reinstated, a large-scale ground maneuver must be launched, all illegal weapons must be collected, and the terror infrastructure of the Palestinian Authority, which incites and supports terrorists, must be dismantled," he further noted.

This is a developing story.