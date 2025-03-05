Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Judge signals he may dismiss NY Times from $400 million Baldoni-Lively defamation case

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 5, 2025 02:27

A judge on Tuesday signaled he may dismiss the New York Times as a defendant in a $400 million defamation lawsuit where the actor Justin Baldoni alleged the newspaper colluded with the actress Blake Lively to smear him after she accused him of sexual harassment.

US District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said the Times' February 28 motion to be excused from the case offered "substantial grounds for dismissal" and "a strong showing that its motion to dismiss is likely to succeed on the merits."

Baldoni has denied sexually harassing Lively or engaging in a smear campaign.

US, Canadian officials in talks to possibly roll back Trump's tariffs
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 04:06 AM
Trump's address to Congress begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:05 AM
Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:01 AM
Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unrestricted, UN Sec-Gen Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:53 AM
China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan - premier
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 03:17 AM
UK defence minister to meet US counterpart Hegseth on Ukraine peace plan
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:18 AM
Bessent says minerals deal with Ukraine not on table 'at present'
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:46 AM
UK foreign minister says European partners 'are stepping up' on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:21 PM
Egypt's Sisi meets Syria's Sharaa in Cairo for first time
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:17 PM
Egypt's foreign minister says leaders of Gaza committee chosen
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:12 PM
US lists Department of Justice, FBI for possible sale
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 10:46 PM
Houthis claim they downed US drone over Hodeidah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 09:44 PM
Suicide bombing kills at least 12 in northwest Pakistan, police say
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 09:27 PM
Rubio discusses Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 08:30 PM
Palestinian president Abbas welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 05:41 PM